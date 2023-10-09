Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Trading Up 1.4 %
Globus Maritime stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of -0.22. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.44.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter.
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
