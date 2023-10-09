Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Trading Up 1.4 %

Globus Maritime stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of -0.22. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

