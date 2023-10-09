Governance OHM (GOHM) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and $121,653.81 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for about $3,075.17 or 0.11172751 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000827 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
