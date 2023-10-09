Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Graco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GGG

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

Institutional Trading of Graco

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan bought 1,263 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Graco by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Graco by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Graco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Graco by 74.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Price Performance

GGG opened at $74.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.86. Graco has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

About Graco

(Get Free Report

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.