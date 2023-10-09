Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Decreases Position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ decreased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 142.7% during the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 45,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 21.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DKL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Insider Transactions at Delek Logistics Partners

In related news, President Avigal Soreq bought 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,185.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

Shares of DKL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.05. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.20.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.08). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 132.78%. The firm had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.00%.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Further Reading

