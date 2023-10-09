Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Decreases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 4.3% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $623.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,551. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $660.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $606.63.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.25.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

