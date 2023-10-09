Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 2,422 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.33. 734,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,814,818. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 82.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

