Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 327 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.47.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $24.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $425.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,828. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $388.10 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

