Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $210.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $314.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.42 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $359.27 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 20.94%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 85.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

