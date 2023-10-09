Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives $255.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

NYSE ASR opened at $210.16 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $314.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by ($0.66). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $359.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 21.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.3% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 85.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Further Reading

