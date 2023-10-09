Guggenheim Cuts Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target to $43.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Guggenheim from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.72.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.42. 66,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,313. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.53. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.