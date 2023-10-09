Guggenheim Lowers CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $54.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Guggenheim from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus cut their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,803. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $65.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 147.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 850,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,947,000 after purchasing an additional 506,745 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 72.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 97,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 40,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

