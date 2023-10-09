Guggenheim Lowers PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $27.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s current price.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 298,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,840. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PPL has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in PPL by 25,537.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,157,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,914,000 after buying an additional 6,132,992 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,809,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,265,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,056,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

