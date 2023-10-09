Guggenheim Trims DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Target Price to $110.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $124.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s current price.

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DTE

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

DTE Energy stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,902. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $122.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in DTE Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in DTE Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,872,000 after purchasing an additional 484,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,175,000 after purchasing an additional 339,827 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 38.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,506,000 after acquiring an additional 962,628 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.