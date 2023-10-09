Guggenheim Trims New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Target Price to $42.00

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Guggenheim from $47.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

NJR traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $41.60. 12,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,778. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $55.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $264.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,095,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $39,226,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,327,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,678,000 after purchasing an additional 756,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 151.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after buying an additional 362,282 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

