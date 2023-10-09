Guggenheim Trims Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Target Price to $64.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

PEG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 102,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,841. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $544,647 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,021,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017,393 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,476,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $134,900,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

