GXChain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,079.24 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $23.28 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001464 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001404 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.