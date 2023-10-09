HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HarborOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

HONE opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $449.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.72.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.11 million. Equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,425,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,596,000 after buying an additional 175,083 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 172,368 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 163.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 155,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 130,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 87,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

