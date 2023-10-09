Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.93

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 123170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

HLIT has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Harmonic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $155.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.27 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 3.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 0.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 150,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 21.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

