H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $41.39 on Thursday. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.07.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.84 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEES. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 24.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 15,107 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 55.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after buying an additional 105,933 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 35.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,070,000 after acquiring an additional 103,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Further Reading

