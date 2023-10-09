Head-To-Head Contrast: Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) versus Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) and Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Korn Ferry shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Korn Ferry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Korn Ferry and Recruit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korn Ferry 6.24% 14.29% 6.90% Recruit N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korn Ferry $2.86 billion 0.89 $209.53 million $3.39 14.23 Recruit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Korn Ferry and Recruit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Korn Ferry has higher revenue and earnings than Recruit.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Korn Ferry and Recruit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korn Ferry 0 2 3 0 2.60 Recruit 1 1 1 0 2.00

Korn Ferry currently has a consensus price target of $58.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.47%. Given Korn Ferry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Korn Ferry is more favorable than Recruit.

Summary

Korn Ferry beats Recruit on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations. It also offers organizational strategy, assessment and succession, leadership and professional development, and total reward services. In addition, the company provides RPO, business project, professional search, and outsource recruiting solutions. Further, the company offers tech-enabled solutions that identify structures, roles, capabilities, and behaviors to drive businesses. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Korn/Ferry International and changed its name to Korn Ferry in January 2019. Korn Ferry was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Recruit

(Get Free Report)

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment. The Matching & Solutions segment offers marketing solutions that provide matching platforms for businesses in various industries, including housing and real estate, beauty, bridal, travel, dining, and others; and SaaS solutions, which are business and management support tools for small and medium-sized companies. It also provides HR solutions that support business clients' recruiting and hiring activities and individual users' job search activities through its job advertising services and placement services. The Staffing segment provides temporary staffing services in Japan, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Recruit Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2012. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.