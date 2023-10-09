Head-To-Head Survey: Carmell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTCX) & Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Carmell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.2% of Carmell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Inari Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Carmell Therapeutics has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inari Medical has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carmell Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Inari Medical 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Carmell Therapeutics and Inari Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Inari Medical has a consensus price target of $85.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.62%. Given Inari Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than Carmell Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carmell Therapeutics and Inari Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carmell Therapeutics N/A N/A $200,000.00 N/A N/A Inari Medical $383.47 million 9.99 -$29.27 million ($0.30) -222.66

Carmell Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inari Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Carmell Therapeutics and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carmell Therapeutics N/A -52.29% 1.25% Inari Medical -3.66% -3.80% -3.18%

Summary

Inari Medical beats Carmell Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carmell Therapeutics

Carmell Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc. builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases. It serves interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, and vascular surgeons. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

