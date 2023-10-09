HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

HealthStream Stock Performance

HSTM stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. HealthStream has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $27.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.60 million, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.47.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in HealthStream by 523.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 189,604 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 429,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after buying an additional 120,944 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in HealthStream in the first quarter worth about $2,331,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in HealthStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

Further Reading

