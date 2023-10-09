Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HTLF. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.75.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 0.1 %

HTLF stock opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.05. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.01). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 84.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 30,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 41.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102,441 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 61.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

