Hedera Price Hits $0.0467 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $30.52 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00035004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00024509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00010728 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,491,119,602 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,491,119,601.66877 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04806045 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $21,826,337.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

