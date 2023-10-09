Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.55, but opened at $39.92. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $40.37, with a volume of 51,447 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.45.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,502. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average is $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.67.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $723.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.05 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 14.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

