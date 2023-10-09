Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HFWA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on Heritage Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Heritage Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $587.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $77.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian Charneski bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 829.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

