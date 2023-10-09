HI Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, HI has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. HI has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $498,604.56 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00020892 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015602 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013313 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,533.55 or 1.00035205 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00086596 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $482,010.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

