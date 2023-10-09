HighMark Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.46. 107,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,654. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.67. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $225.49.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total value of $1,045,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,631 shares of company stock worth $5,625,241. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.74.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

