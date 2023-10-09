HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 108.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,358 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of YUM stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.42. 421,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,130. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

