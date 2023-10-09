HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $41,000 Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $849,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total value of $370,859.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,241 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,369. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.49. 159,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.63.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

