HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 93,751.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,867,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,755,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,324,000 after acquiring an additional 491,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,226,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,070,657,000 after acquiring an additional 430,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,900,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $297.57. 72,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,813. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.45.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

