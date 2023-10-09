HighMark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 305 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 0.6% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in 3M by 102,920.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,635,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $982,157,000 after buying an additional 466,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MMM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.08 and its 200-day moving average is $101.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $133.91.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

