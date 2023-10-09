HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 201 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $7.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.93. 34,327,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,103,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $802.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

