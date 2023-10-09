HighMark Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its holdings in Ecolab by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 2,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.60.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.18. The company had a trading volume of 112,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,929. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $191.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

