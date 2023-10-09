HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $14.75

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.75, but opened at $15.32. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 58,495 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $36.50 to $34.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.68.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $240.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 4.95%.

Insider Activity at HighPeak Energy

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 3,840 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $62,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,471,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,008,286.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 224,001 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $3,716,176.59. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,082,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,726,883.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,053,391 shares of company stock valued at $96,447,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 83.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the third quarter worth $850,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 36.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth $66,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 53.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 100.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

