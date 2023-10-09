Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hologic from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hologic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Get Hologic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hologic

Hologic Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $69.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.37. Hologic has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,849,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,931,098,000 after purchasing an additional 87,374 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Hologic by 98,061.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,323,000 after buying an additional 22,063,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,542,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $934,618,000 after buying an additional 206,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 80.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,070,000 after buying an additional 3,992,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.