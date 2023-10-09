Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.75.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of HOMB opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $257.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

