HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HMST. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of HomeStreet from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.78 million, a P/E ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.05. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $53.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.69%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 52.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

