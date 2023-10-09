Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $54,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $184.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.22 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.