Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.4% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $185.27. 717,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,205. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $169.22 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

