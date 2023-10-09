Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the investment management company’s stock.

HRZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.38.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $387.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $28.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 15.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Horizon Technology Finance’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 10.86%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 227.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 114,377 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 232,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 39,789 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

See Also

