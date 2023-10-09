Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HUBB. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $265.17.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $309.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.72 and a 200 day moving average of $295.08. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $209.96 and a 52 week high of $340.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,266,075.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,881,000 after purchasing an additional 89,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,744,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,007,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,361,000 after purchasing an additional 50,956 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.