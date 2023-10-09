Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $102.78 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $107.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $346.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $302,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,669.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $302,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,669.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total transaction of $31,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,976.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,004 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

