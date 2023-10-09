Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives C$37.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Laurentian set a C$38.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Hydro One Price Performance

H stock opened at C$34.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$30.87 and a 52-week high of C$40.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Research analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.8820346 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 69.19%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

