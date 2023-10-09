Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.34.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.97). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.22%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 16.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

