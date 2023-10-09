Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Ichor stock opened at $30.17 on Thursday. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $883.98 million, a P/E ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Ichor had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $185.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 80,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $515,693.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,639.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,552 shares of company stock worth $3,478,017 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

