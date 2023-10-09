ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.11.

ImmunoGen Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $15.37 on Thursday. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.11.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 96.02%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 485.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $2,964,680.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $43,401.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $77,100.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $198,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $2,964,680.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,401.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,545,081 shares of company stock worth $25,378,783 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

