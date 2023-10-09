Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Downgraded to Sell at Investec

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Impala Platinum Price Performance
Shares of IMPUY stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. Impala Platinum has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $14.06.
About Impala Platinum
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Impala Platinum
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Verizon Dials Up Cash and Upside For Your Portfolio
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Eli Lilly, McKesson, Novartis Flash Promising Chart Action
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Obesity Drug Boom, Split Make This Stock a Heavy Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.