Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Downgraded to Sell at Investec

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Impala Platinum Price Performance

Shares of IMPUY stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. Impala Platinum has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $14.06.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

About Impala Platinum

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.