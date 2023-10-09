Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of IBCP opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $24.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $378.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 198.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Featured Articles

