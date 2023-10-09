IndiGG One Day Trading Volume Tops $17,135.50 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $17,135.50 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

